Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 111.96% to Rs 102.61 crore

Net Loss of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 41.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.96% to Rs 102.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 79.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 79.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 124.18% to Rs 361.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 161.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales102.6148.41 112 361.73161.36 124 OPM %20.88-42.53 -14.93-44.76 - PBDT-16.79-25.35 34 -15.89-43.97 64 PBT-39.34-43.02 9 -81.26-89.43 9 NP-41.00-38.68 -6 -79.71-79.21 -1

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

