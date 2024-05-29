Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net profit of Rs 126.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net profit of Rs 126.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 87.44% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 126.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.44% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 112.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 43.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.03% to Rs 25.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.5612.42 -87 25.2951.64 -51 OPM %-378.21-17.39 --33.97-4.98 - PBDT14.99-4.96 LP 1.79-22.72 LP PBT14.37-22.07 LP -0.12-43.09 100 NP126.66-22.27 LP 112.15-43.29 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

