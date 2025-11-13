Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 45.57 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics rose 9.62% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.5742.8515.3617.256.546.093.172.713.192.91

