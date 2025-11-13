Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit declines 36.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 798.93 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials declined 36.20% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 798.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 653.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.798.93653.2210.7015.1383.03104.3056.8794.3944.7270.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News