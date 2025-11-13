AG Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 29.95 crore

Net profit of AG Ventures remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.9532.115.2415.662.335.661.274.700.200.20

