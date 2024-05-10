Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 1497.33 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 25.37% to Rs 905.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 721.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 1497.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1455.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.52% to Rs 2614.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2575.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 5255.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5690.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1497.331455.98 3 5255.175690.46 -8 OPM %62.5658.18 -57.5054.96 - PBDT1107.51864.92 28 3420.453148.39 9 PBT941.92697.44 35 2694.382436.34 11 NP905.08721.94 25 2614.182575.01 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to acquire Medium Range product tanker

Great Eastern Shipping Company expands fleet with acquisition of Jag Priya

GE Shipping inks deal to buy medium range product tanker

Great Eastern takes delivery of 2013 built Medium Range product tanker "Jag Prachi"

NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

Cipla consolidated net profit rises 78.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit rises 340.71% in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit declines 24.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story