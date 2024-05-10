Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 1497.33 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 25.37% to Rs 905.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 721.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 1497.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1455.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.52% to Rs 2614.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2575.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 5255.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5690.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1497.331455.985255.175690.4662.5658.1857.5054.961107.51864.923420.453148.39941.92697.442694.382436.34905.08721.942614.182575.01

