Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit declines 3.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 205.13 crore

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers declined 3.70% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 205.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 167.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

