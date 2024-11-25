Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Net Loss of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reported to Rs 46.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.7918.68 1 OPM %84.4187.15 -PBDT-37.83-1.91 -1881 PBT-46.44-10.48 -343 NP-46.44-10.48 -343

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

