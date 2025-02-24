Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 8.04 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has allotted 4,08,33,990 equity shares of the Company at face value of Rs 10 each under promoter group category and 3,96,09,127 fully paid up equity shares of the Company for at face value of Rs 10 each under non-promoter category, on a preferential basis.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 12,20,24,99,420 (1,22,02,49,942 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each).

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

