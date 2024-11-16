Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

My Money Securities standalone net profit rises 106.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 16 2024
Sales decline 77.63% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of My Money Securities rose 106.38% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 77.63% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.76 -78 OPM %-141.1869.74 -PBDT0.930.61 52 PBT0.910.60 52 NP0.970.47 106

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

