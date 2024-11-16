My Money Securities standalone net profit rises 106.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.63% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of My Money Securities rose 106.38% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 77.63% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.170.76-141.1869.740.930.610.910.600.970.47

