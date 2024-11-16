Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 19.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 121.00 croreNet profit of Aarvi Encon declined 19.16% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 121.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales121.00102.29 18 OPM %1.133.11 -PBDT2.263.14 -28 PBT1.942.84 -32 NP2.112.61 -19
