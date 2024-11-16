Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 19.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 19.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 121.00 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon declined 19.16% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 121.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales121.00102.29 18 OPM %1.133.11 -PBDT2.263.14 -28 PBT1.942.84 -32 NP2.112.61 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump promised to kill US steel deal to Nippon Steel; what will happen now?

Donald Trump names young Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary

Iranian official meets Musk in a possible step to ease tensions with Trump

LIVE: Injured infants being treated, says Jhansi commissioner amid hospital fire; probe ordered

Fisherfolk at Maharashtra's Dandi Hawar market list concerns as poll nears

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story