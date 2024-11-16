Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 93.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.84% to Rs 82.14 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International rose 93.87% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.84% to Rs 82.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.82.1452.049.3621.377.299.966.899.746.013.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News