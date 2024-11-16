Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 93.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 57.84% to Rs 82.14 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International rose 93.87% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.84% to Rs 82.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales82.1452.04 58 OPM %9.3621.37 -PBDT7.299.96 -27 PBT6.899.74 -29 NP6.013.10 94

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

