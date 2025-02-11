Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 72.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 59.00% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities declined 72.13% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 59.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.411.0036.5963.000.170.630.170.610.170.61

