Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 72.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 72.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 59.00% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities declined 72.13% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 59.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.411.00 -59 OPM %36.5963.00 -PBDT0.170.63 -73 PBT0.170.61 -72 NP0.170.61 -72

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

