NACDAC Infrastructure wins new work orders across India

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
NACDAC Infrastructure announced the acquisition of several significant work orders and the formalization of agreements with esteemed clients nationwide.

New Projects:

Birla Estates: NACDAC Infrastructure has been entrusted with the Barmalt Project in Gurugram, Haryana, reflecting the company's expertise in delivering high-quality construction services.

CP Systems: The Company will undertake HRT/TRT work in Uttarakhand, with THDC India as the primary client, showcasing NACDAC's capability in handling complex engineering projects.

Gurukul Taxila: NACDAC Infrastructure has secured a contract for the repair and renovation of office premises in Rohini, Delhi, emphasizing the company's proficiency in refurbishment and renovation projects.

Minda Instruments: The Company will provide technical and engineering support services at Minda's plant located in Tal Khed, Pune, Maharashtra, underscoring NACDAC's versatility in offering comprehensive engineering solutions.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

