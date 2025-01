Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 7.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.56% to Rs 512.73 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech declined 7.82% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 512.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 463.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.512.73463.7712.6313.7360.7062.8742.3847.7831.7034.39

