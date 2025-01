ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 43.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.49% to Rs 12261.37 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 43.18% to Rs 324.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 226.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 12261.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9928.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12261.379928.771.97-1.56410.19265.29410.19265.29324.91226.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News