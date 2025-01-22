Stockl Alert: JK Tyre, India Cements, Dalmia Bharat, PNB Housing Finance

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Dixon Technologies, Mahanagar Gas, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Angel One, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Kalyan Jewellers, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank shares were banned from F&O trading on 22 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coforge, Elecon Engineering, Go Digit General Insurance, Gravita India, Heritage Foods, HUDCO, Laxmi Organic Industries, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Persistent Systems, Pidilite Industries, Polycab India, Tata Communications, Ujaas Energy, and Zensar Technologies will declare their quarterly earnings on 22 January 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

JK Tyre & Industries The International Finance Corporation has sanctioned a $100 million sustainability-linked loan to JK Tyre. The funding includes $30 million for JK Tyre & Industries and up to $70 million for Cavendish Industries (CIL), a subsidiary of the company.

Nueland Laboratories; board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 342 core for increasing the peptide synthesizer reactor capacity from 0.5 KL to 6.37 KL in Unit-1 and building an additional capacity of 52 KL in Unit-3.

PNB Housing Finance profit jumped 36% YoY to Rs 471.4 crore as compared with 40.1 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue increased 10% YoY to Rs 1922.8 crore in Q3 FY25.

India Cements reported net loss of Rs 428.8 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 16.5 crore inQ3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 16.5% YoY to RS 903. Crore in Q3 FY25.

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit tumbled 75.2% to Rs 66 crore as compared with Rs 266 crore Revenue fell 11.7% YoY to Rs 3,181 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

