Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 26.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 26.28% to Rs 14.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 113.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.113.7394.5415.2013.3618.2616.2015.5413.7814.5611.53

