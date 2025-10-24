Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 26.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 26.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 20.30% to Rs 113.73 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 26.28% to Rs 14.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 113.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales113.7394.54 20 OPM %15.2013.36 -PBDT18.2616.20 13 PBT15.5413.78 13 NP14.5611.53 26

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

