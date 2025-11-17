Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 98.92% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 98.92% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.010.93-34400.00-2422.58-5.02-20.46-5.02-20.46-5.02-14.95

