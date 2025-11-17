Markolines Pavement Technologies standalone net profit rises 65.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.95% to Rs 77.67 crore

Net profit of Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 65.56% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.95% to Rs 77.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.6755.509.3610.947.635.175.913.193.992.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News