Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit rises 353.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon rose 353.33% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.313.9835.2723.120.970.260.910.200.680.15

