NALCO hits life high as PAT spurts 94% YoY in Q4 FY24

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) advanced 2.14% to Rs 198.40 after the company's standalone net profit soared 94.65% to Rs 1,015.83 crore as against Rs 521.88 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,579.05 crore in fourth quarter of FY24, down 2.51% from Rs 3,671.37 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Profit before exceptional item and tax surged 66.47% year on year (YoY) to Rs 942.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Exceptional loss stood at Rs 426.81 crore during the quarter.

The companys revenue from chemicals was at Rs 1,587.68 crore (down 1.25% YoY) and income from Aluminium stood at Rs 2,449.69 crore (down 3.02% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit increased 33.37% to Rs 2,059.95 crore despite of 7.77% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 13,149.15 crore in FY24 over FY23.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) is a schedule A' Navratna CPSE established. It is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium- Power Complex in the country. At present, Government of India holds 51.28% of paid up equity capital. The company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pit head Alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in the District of Koraput in Odisha and Aluminium Smelter & Captive Power Plant at Angul.

The scrip hit a record high of Rs 206.30 in todays intraday session.

