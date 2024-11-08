Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 33.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 33.01% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.621.5770.3780.251.201.461.161.420.691.03

