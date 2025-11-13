IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 5.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 259.44 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy rose 5.41% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 259.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.259.44231.5210.3311.4429.4629.5019.0520.8712.6612.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News