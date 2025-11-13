Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 14.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.57% to Rs 18.64 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 14.94% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 18.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.6416.2735.8435.717.876.857.376.385.544.82

