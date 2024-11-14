Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 75.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 124.20% to Rs 59.75 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 75.26% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 124.20% to Rs 59.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.59.7526.6574.4495.9145.3826.0945.3726.0835.0019.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News