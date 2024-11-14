Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 75.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 124.20% to Rs 59.75 croreNet profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 75.26% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 124.20% to Rs 59.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales59.7526.65 124 OPM %74.4495.91 -PBDT45.3826.09 74 PBT45.3726.08 74 NP35.0019.97 75
