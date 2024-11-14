Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Rollatainers reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.29 -100 OPM %041.38 -PBDT-0.46-0.07 -557 PBT-0.51-0.10 -410 NP-0.470.44 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

