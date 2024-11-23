Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Namra Finance standalone net profit declines 80.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 138.03 crore

Net profit of Namra Finance declined 80.65% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 138.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales138.03126.62 9 OPM %46.8780.71 -PBDT10.5646.31 -77 PBT10.2145.99 -78 NP6.3632.87 -81

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

