Namra Finance standalone net profit declines 80.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 138.03 crore

Net profit of Namra Finance declined 80.65% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 138.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.138.03126.6246.8780.7110.5646.3110.2145.996.3632.87

