Namra Finance standalone net profit declines 80.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 138.03 croreNet profit of Namra Finance declined 80.65% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 138.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales138.03126.62 9 OPM %46.8780.71 -PBDT10.5646.31 -77 PBT10.2145.99 -78 NP6.3632.87 -81
