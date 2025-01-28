Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 68.66 points or 1.09% at 6243.6 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 5.54%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 5.16%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.7%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.6%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NHPC Ltd (down 1.06%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.04%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.96%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.83%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.38%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 2%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.65%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.98%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 630.97 or 1.31% at 47715.4.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.6 points or 0.03% at 14353.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 214.25 points or 0.94% at 23043.4.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 856.94 points or 1.14% at 76223.11.

On BSE,1323 shares were trading in green, 2579 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News