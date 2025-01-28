Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Healthcare shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 716.73 points or 1.75% at 40336.59 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 10%), Orchid Pharma Ltd (down 6.94%),Poly Medicure Ltd (down 6.89%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 4.61%),Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 4.35%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 4.34%), Granules India Ltd (down 4.28%), Innova Captab Ltd (down 4.15%), and Alivus Life Sciences Ltd (down 4.02%).

On the other hand, Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 5.24%), Gland Pharma Ltd (up 4.63%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 4.16%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 630.97 or 1.31% at 47715.4.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.6 points or 0.03% at 14353.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 214.25 points or 0.94% at 23043.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 856.94 points or 1.14% at 76223.11.

On BSE,1323 shares were trading in green, 2579 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

