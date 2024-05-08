Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of Naperol Investments reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 375.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.290.28 4 1.911.89 1 OPM %-248.28-32.14 --32.98-12.70 - PBDT-0.72-0.09 -700 -0.62-0.24 -158 PBT-0.72-0.09 -700 -0.62-0.24 -158 NP-0.55-0.12 -358 -0.37375.25 PL

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

