Naraingarh Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 20.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 136.77 crore

Net profit of Naraingarh Sugar Mills declined 20.76% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 136.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 229.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales136.77123.59 11 229.15215.72 6 OPM %19.4327.87 -8.6213.03 - PBDT16.5826.34 -37 -18.90-5.13 -268 PBT14.7023.88 -38 -28.14-15.08 -87 NP22.0227.79 -21 -20.82-11.17 -86

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

