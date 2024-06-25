Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steelco Gujarat standalone net profit rises 3524.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Steelco Gujarat standalone net profit rises 3524.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Steelco Gujarat rose 3524.50% to Rs 162.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 165.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.310 0 0.310 0 OPM %-109.680 --432.260 - PBDT-3.418.00 PL -1.14-4.89 77 PBT-6.734.49 PL -4.46-8.40 47 NP162.744.49 3524 165.41-8.40 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Metal stocks edge higher

RateGain recognized among Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces in India

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,333 cr

Ind-Swift Labs board to mull fund raising

Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elan Avenue reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story