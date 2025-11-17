Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and India Glycols Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2025.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd soared 7.69% to Rs 1888.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36766 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd spiked 6.41% to Rs 63.92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.13 lakh shares in the past one month. SpiceJet Ltd surged 5.98% to Rs 37.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 101.28 lakh shares in the past one month. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd exploded 5.97% to Rs 2781.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17373 shares in the past one month.