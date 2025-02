Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 25.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 48.02 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 25.15% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 48.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.48.0247.0813.689.986.315.105.764.594.283.42

