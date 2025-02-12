Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 1533.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.10% to Rs 25.31 croreNet profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 25.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales25.3126.12 -3 OPM %8.346.74 -PBDT1.130.62 82 PBT0.690.05 1280 NP0.490.03 1533
