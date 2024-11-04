Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.47% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 7.14% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.47% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.163.249.499.260.440.420.410.380.300.28

