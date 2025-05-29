Natco Pharma gains after Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 407 cr

Natco Pharma added 3.73% to Rs 894.65 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 5.3% to Rs 406.60 crore on 14.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,221 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 5.9% YoY to Rs 505.90 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 614.4 crore, registering the growth of 13.93% compared with Rs 539.3 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 47.7% in Q4 FY25 as against 48.6% in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, the company recorded an impairment charge of Rs 50 crore in the crop health science business related to property, plant and machinery and a chargeback adjustment of approximately Rs 25 crore in its US subsidiary.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.8% to Rs 1,885.40 crore on 10.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,429.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

NATCO Pharma, headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and crop protection products.

