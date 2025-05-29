Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EMA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

EMA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of EMA India reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waaree Energies jumps as U.S. subsidiary secures $176 million solar module order

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IFL Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story