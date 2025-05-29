Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 2.73 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) declined 86.86% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.58% to Rs 2.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 10.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.732.88 -5 10.8511.27 -4 OPM %19.0522.22 -32.2630.97 - PBDT1.343.19 -58 6.957.07 -2 PBT0.642.55 -75 4.164.05 3 NP0.312.36 -87 2.873.36 -15

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

