Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 2.73 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) declined 86.86% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.58% to Rs 2.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 10.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.732.8810.8511.2719.0522.2232.2630.971.343.196.957.070.642.554.164.050.312.362.873.36

