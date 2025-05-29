ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking three-year manpower services pact with WE WIN

ITCONS E-Solutions rose 1.83% to Rs 512.15 after the company announced it has entered into a three-year service agreement with WE WIN to provide manpower services.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that the agreement is a master service contract, with the scope and number of resources to be determined based on client requirements raised from time to time.

ITCONS clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The company added that this agreement signifies an important step forward and reinforces its commitment to a strong and productive partnership with WE WIN.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

As of 29 May 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 262.39 crore on the BSE.

