Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma Ltd soars 1.38%

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 1.38%

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 897, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.81% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.05% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 897, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Natco Pharma Ltd has risen around 7.83% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18584.35, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hyderabad hosts India's largest analytica Anacon, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro &amp; Pack Expo showcasing Cutting-edge Lab and Pharma Tech

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Auro Pharma slides as arm's Telangana facility gets 9 USFDA observations

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Healthcare stocks edge higher

National Coal Index Shows Decline Of 4.75% In December

Benchmarks continue to trade near flat line; European mkt advance

Welspun Corp Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Saregama India Ltd soars 2.13%

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.51%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story