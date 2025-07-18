Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for five straight sessions

Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1036.4, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% gain in NIFTY and a 10.63% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Natco Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1036.4, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 24936.3. The Sensex is at 81666.8, down 0.72%. Natco Pharma Ltd has added around 17.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.35, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

NTPC announces reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as CMD

Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

Nuvoco Vistas Corp rallies on stellar Q1 results, PAT surges to Rs 133 crore

Jio Financial Q1 PAT rises 3.8% YoY, AMC business scales rapidly

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story