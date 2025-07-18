Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3534.3, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% gain in NIFTY and a 10.63% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3534.3, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 24936.3. The Sensex is at 81666.8, down 0.72%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 11.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.35, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.26 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3528.1, up 0.5% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 19.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% gain in NIFTY and a 10.63% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.