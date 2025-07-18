Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC announces reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as CMD

NTPC announces reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as CMD

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
W.e.f. 1st August 2025 till 31st July 2026

NTPC announced that the Ministry of Power, Government of India vide its letter dated 18 July 2025 has informed that the President of India has re employed Gurdeep Singh (DIN: 00307037), Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC as the Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. w.e.f. 1st August 2025 till 31st July 2026, or till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest on the terms and conditions to be decided by the Government of India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

