NATCO Pharma receives USFDA tentative approval for Erdafitinib tablets

NATCO Pharma received tentative approval from the USFDA for Erdafitinib, 3 mg, 4mg, and 5 mg, a generic version of Balversa by Janssen Biotech Inc.

NATCO's Erdafitinib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma harbouring susceptible FGFR3 genetic alterations who have disease progression during at least 1 line of prior therapy.

Erdafitinib tablets had estimated sales of approximately USD 60 million in the U.S. for 12 months ending Sep'25 as per industry sales data.

