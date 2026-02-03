Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grand Oak Canyons Distillery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.070 0 OPM %57.140 -PBDT0.06-0.34 LP PBT0.06-0.34 LP NP0.06-0.34 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Dynamic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 8.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story