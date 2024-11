With effect from 28 November 2024

National Aluminium Company announced that Vivek Kumar Bajpai, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines (DIN: 10717439) has been appointed as Parttime Official Director of the Company with effect from 28 November 2024 (AN) in terms of Order dated 28 November 2024 of Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

