Williamson Magor &amp; Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.36 crore

Net Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 32.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -33.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 50.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.36-33.23 LP 2.893.06 -6 OPM %-2122.79197.11 --1358.13-984.97 - PBDT-29.11-26.67 -9 -39.4013.20 PL PBT-29.11-26.67 -9 -39.4013.19 PL NP-32.23-10.26 -214 -50.4317.10 PL

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

