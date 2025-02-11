Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 232.83% in the December 2024 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 232.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.27% to Rs 4662.22 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 232.83% to Rs 1566.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 470.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.27% to Rs 4662.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3347.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4662.223347.58 39 OPM %49.5722.58 -PBDT2390.97804.14 197 PBT2105.32650.35 224 NP1566.32470.61 233

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jetking Infotrain reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 51.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 33.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit rises 69.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.49 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story