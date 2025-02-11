National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 232.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.27% to Rs 4662.22 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 232.83% to Rs 1566.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 470.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.27% to Rs 4662.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3347.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4662.223347.5849.5722.582390.97804.142105.32650.351566.32470.61

